Milwaukee man charged after courtroom argument evolved into shooting

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged — accused of shooting and injuring a man near 9th and Wells on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 24 — near the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Marcel Vanlandingham is facing one count of first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. after a courtroom argument spilled out into the street. The victim told investigators he was at the Milwaukee County Courthouse for a hearing when a commotion occurred in the hallway between himself and two other people — including Vanlandingham.

All of the individuals eventually reached the area on the south side of the courthouse, near the fountain. That’s when Vanlandingham allegedly said he would “take care of this” and threatened to shoot the victim, according to the complaint.

The complaint indicates Vanlandingham started to walk away toward his vehicle, which was parked in the area of 9th and Wells, and the victim followed him. When Vanlandingham reached his vehicle, he opened the trunk and pulled out a firearm.

Vanlandingham threatened to shoot the victim and tried to hit him with the rifle. Vanlandingham then stepped onto the sidewalk and shot the victim twice. Vanlandingham then got into his vehicle and drove away, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh and left wrist/palm area.

The shooting prompted lockdowns at Marquette’s Straz Tower, and the Milwaukee County Courthouse.