MPS Foundation ‘is focused on providing equitable opportunities’ for students and staff

MILWAUKEE -- Celebrating Milwaukee Public Schools! Wendall Willis and John Kersey join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the MPS Foundation and upcoming gala.

About MPS Foundation (website)

The Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation, Inc. was organized in 1998 as a non-profit, tax-exempt corporation for educational and charitable purposes. Funds raised by the MPS Foundation provide access to rigorous, joyful learning experiences; promote equity for all MPS students; and help young people reach their full potential by providing scholarships and supporting programs and services aimed at post-secondary success.

Mission

The mission of the Foundation is to inspire and motivate the community, including philanthropic partners, businesses, families, and former and current staff and students in the support of Milwaukee Public Schools and the academic achievement of its students.

Our Work

The Foundation is focused on providing equitable opportunities for Milwaukee Public Schools students and staff to achieve great things. Funds are raised and distributed in a number of key areas, including:

Scholarships

Arts programming

College and career readiness

Experiential learning and STEM programming

Cultural awareness programming

Health, wellness, and community-based programming