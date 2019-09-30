Flash flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning
Netflix’s Stranger Things renewed for 4th season

Posted 2:43 pm, September 30, 2019, by

Netflix has promised to curb depictions of smoking in new programs following a report that pointed a finger at its hit series "Stranger Things," whose first two seasons featured tobacco in every episode.

LOS GATOS, Calif. — Netflix’s Stranger Things was renewed for a fourth season.

Netflix officials made the announcement Monday, Sept. 30 in a press release and on Twitter.

A video was posted saying, “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

The 1980s sci-fi horror series is one of the streaming service’s most-watched shows. It moved a group of kids from Hawkins, Indiana into the mysterious Upside Down and back again.

Season 3 started streaming in July.

The shows Fourth of July worldwide release charted the biggest viewership numbers for Netflix ever.

