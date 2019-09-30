× Netflix’s Stranger Things renewed for 4th season

LOS GATOS, Calif. — Netflix’s Stranger Things was renewed for a fourth season.

Netflix officials made the announcement Monday, Sept. 30 in a press release and on Twitter.

A video was posted saying, “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

we're not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

The 1980s sci-fi horror series is one of the streaming service’s most-watched shows. It moved a group of kids from Hawkins, Indiana into the mysterious Upside Down and back again.

Season 3 started streaming in July.

The shows Fourth of July worldwide release charted the biggest viewership numbers for Netflix ever.