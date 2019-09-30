Open Record: Stem the tide

MILWAUKEE — It’s an unavoidable truth, we are all getting older. It’s just the course of nature. Our bodies wear out over time, but what if you could reverse the process and actually regrow tissue to heal your aching joints? Some medical clinics are making that promise with stem cell therapy.

In this episode of Open Record, Bryan Polcyn, Jenna Sachs and Amanda St. Hilaire break down the investigation into the experimental treatment and uncover the hurdles within the medical community that had several people ready to share their thoughts about stem cell therapy.

In this episode’s Dinner Party Question, the Open Record team reveals if the portrayal of broadcast journalism in the movies and on television is accurate including the best movies, worst tropes and why Bryan is not a fan of Drew Barrymore