Police: 2 men hurt in separate shootings in Milwaukee; shooters sought

Posted 10:10 pm, September 30, 2019, by
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Two men were hurt in separate shootings in Milwaukee late Monday afternoon and Monday night, Sept. 30.

The first happened around 4:15 p.m. near 26th Street and Wright Street. Police said a 22-year-old man suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to the hospital.

The second shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near 46th Street and Marion Street. Police said a 25-year-old man suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shootings were under investigation, and police were seeking the shooters.

