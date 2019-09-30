Report: Father of baby delivered in jail by mother accused of killing AJ Freund has died

KOKOMO, Ind. — The ex-boyfriend of Andrew “AJ” Freund’s mother died at the hospital on Sunday night, Sept. 29, according to The Northwest Herald.

The newspaper reported Daniel Nowicki passed at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Kokomo, Indiana. The coroner told the newspaper the cause of death was a suspected overdose.

A paternity test in August confirmed Nowicki was the father of a baby girl Freund’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham, delivered while she was in the McHenry County jail.

Cunningham remains jailed, charged with the murder of 5-year-old A.J.

Freund’s father, Andrew Freund Sr., was also charged in the killing.

Prosecutors said they beat AJ in April, and then buried his body in a shallow grave.

