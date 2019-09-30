‘World of illumination:’ Take a stroll around the Racine Zoo during Lantern Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Starting Tuesday, Oct. 1 you'll be able to witness the Racine Zoo in a different light. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a preview of this year's Lantern Festival.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Lantern Festival (website)

Take a stroll around the Racine Zoo and immerse yourself in the incredible works of art. From tigers, lions, pandas, exotic flora, and a colossal dragon, Racine Zoo will be transformed into a world of illumination with custom-made lanterns. To top it off, an array of food and drink options will make the Lantern Festival a truly unforgettable event.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Event Dates: October 1 – December 31, 2019 (80 select nights)

6pm – 9pm Sundays – Thursdays (Last entry 9 p.m. Zoo closes at 10pm.)

6pm – 10pm Fridays & Saturdays (Last entry 10 p.m. Zoo closes at 11pm.)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Event Closed:

October: 28

November: 4, 11, 18, 25, 28

December: 2, 9, 16, 23, 24, 25 Event takes place rain or shine. Ticket Prices: Adult (Ages 16 and older):

$20 online | $25 at the door Senior (Ages 62 and older):

$15 online | $20 at the door Child (Ages 3 – 15 years):

$12 online | $17 at the door Young Child (Ages 2 years and younger): Free Group Tickets available! More info Tickets valid any night of the event!