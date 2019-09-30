Dense fog advisory in effect for all of SE Wisconsin until 11 a.m. Monday
Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

‘World of illumination:’ Take a stroll around the Racine Zoo during Lantern Festival

Posted 9:32 am, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:33AM, September 30, 2019

RACINE -- Starting Tuesday, Oct. 1 you'll be able to witness the Racine Zoo in a different light. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a preview of this year's Lantern Festival.

About Lantern Festival (website)

Take a stroll around the Racine Zoo and immerse yourself in the incredible works of art. From tigers, lions, pandas, exotic flora, and a colossal dragon, Racine Zoo will be transformed into a world of illumination with custom-made lanterns. To top it off, an array of food and drink options will make the Lantern Festival a truly unforgettable event.

Event Dates:

October 1 – December 31, 2019 (80 select nights)
6pm – 9pm Sundays – Thursdays (Last entry 9 p.m. Zoo closes at 10pm.)
6pm – 10pm Fridays & Saturdays (Last entry  10 p.m. Zoo closes at 11pm.)

Event Closed:
October: 28
November: 4, 11, 18, 25, 28
December: 2, 9, 16, 23, 24, 25

Event takes place rain or shine.

Ticket Prices:

Adult (Ages 16 and older):
$20 online  |  $25 at the door

Senior (Ages 62 and older):
$15 online  |  $20 at the door

Child (Ages 3 – 15 years):
$12 online  |  $17 at the door

Young Child (Ages 2 years and younger): Free

Group Tickets available! More info

Tickets valid any night of the event!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.