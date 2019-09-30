‘World of illumination:’ Take a stroll around the Racine Zoo during Lantern Festival

RACINE -- Starting Tuesday, Oct. 1 you'll be able to witness the Racine Zoo in a different light. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a preview of this year's Lantern Festival.
About Lantern Festival (website)
Take a stroll around the Racine Zoo and immerse yourself in the incredible works of art. From tigers, lions, pandas, exotic flora, and a colossal dragon, Racine Zoo will be transformed into a world of illumination with custom-made lanterns. To top it off, an array of food and drink options will make the Lantern Festival a truly unforgettable event.
Event Dates:
October 1 – December 31, 2019 (80 select nights)
6pm – 9pm Sundays – Thursdays (Last entry 9 p.m. Zoo closes at 10pm.)
6pm – 10pm Fridays & Saturdays (Last entry 10 p.m. Zoo closes at 11pm.)
Event Closed:
October: 28
November: 4, 11, 18, 25, 28
December: 2, 9, 16, 23, 24, 25
Event takes place rain or shine.
Ticket Prices:
Adult (Ages 16 and older):
$20 online | $25 at the door
Senior (Ages 62 and older):
$15 online | $20 at the door
Child (Ages 3 – 15 years):
$12 online | $17 at the door
Young Child (Ages 2 years and younger): Free
Group Tickets available! More info
Tickets valid any night of the event!