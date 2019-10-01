× 93-year-old Florida man celebrates birthday with 1st trip to the beach

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — After living in Florida for 20 years, Howard Fisher decided this was the year he’d make his very first trip to the beach!

It was a birthday trip for Fisher, who turned 93 in September.

He celebrated Sunday, Sept. 29 with a trip to Anna Maria Island with his daughter, Sandra.

Fisher was concerned he wouldn’t be able to make it because of his age, but thanks to free beach wheelchairs, his trip was enjoyable and easy.

The smile on his face seemed to say it all.