A perfect weekend in October now includes Oktoberfest in downtown Cedarburg 

CEDARBURG -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Cedarburg previewing their Oktoberfest celebration which runs this Saturday and Sunday.

About Oktober Fest (website)

A perfect weekend in October now includes Oktoberfest in Downtown Historic Cedarburg bursting with gemuetlichkeit, Saturday, October 5, 11 am – 8 pm and Sunday, October 6, 10 am - 5 pm. Free admission and 2-hour parking limit is lifted on festival weekend.

A huge tent will be erected in the US Bank Parking Lot (W63 N641 Washington Avenue) to cover the bands, the dance floor and tables, lending a true Oktoberfest feel. Oktoberfest means authentic German music and the entertainment features Pommersche Tanzdeel Dancers, Tuba Dan, the Alte Kameraden Band, D'Lustig'n Wendlstoana Dancers, River City Blaskepelle and the Cedarburg Civic Band plus a wooden dance floor for Polka fans. And, if you’ve never seen a live Glockenspiel Show (Cuckoo Clock), this delightful, goofy event will make you laugh as it reappears every two hours.

