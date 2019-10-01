Severe thunderstorm watch for Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties until 12 a.m. Wednesday
Battle in Big D: Packers, Cowboys meet on the gridiron at AT&T Stadium on Sunday

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 08: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers pulls in the game winning touchdown against Jourdan Lewis #27 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 35-31. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

DALLAS —  The Green Bay Packers hope to get back to their winning ways when they visit AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 6. Kickoff for the game is set for 3:25 p.m. — and it’s a game you can see only on FOX6.

Both the Packers and Cowboys enter week 5 of the NFL season with 3-1 marks. According to Packers.com, Green Bay leads the regular-season series with Dallas, 15-13, while the two teams have each won four games against each other in the postseason. The Packers have won seven of the last eight contests — and including the playoffs, Green Bay is 3-0 against Dallas at AT&T Stadium.

The Packers are 3-1 this season, marking the fourth time in the last five years and the ninth time since 2000 that they have won at least three of their first four games.

QB Aaron Rodgers has started eight times against the Cowboys (including playoffs), with the Packers winning six of the contests. In those eight games, Rodgers has completed 198 of 293 passes (67.6 pct.) for 2,172 yards, 15 touchdowns, two interceptions and a passer rating of 103.5.

