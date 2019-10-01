× Battle in Big D: Packers, Cowboys meet on the gridiron at AT&T Stadium on Sunday

DALLAS — The Green Bay Packers hope to get back to their winning ways when they visit AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 6. Kickoff for the game is set for 3:25 p.m. — and it’s a game you can see only on FOX6.

Both the Packers and Cowboys enter week 5 of the NFL season with 3-1 marks. According to Packers.com, Green Bay leads the regular-season series with Dallas, 15-13, while the two teams have each won four games against each other in the postseason. The Packers have won seven of the last eight contests — and including the playoffs, Green Bay is 3-0 against Dallas at AT&T Stadium.

The Packers are 3-1 this season, marking the fourth time in the last five years and the ninth time since 2000 that they have won at least three of their first four games.

QB Aaron Rodgers has started eight times against the Cowboys (including playoffs), with the Packers winning six of the contests. In those eight games, Rodgers has completed 198 of 293 passes (67.6 pct.) for 2,172 yards, 15 touchdowns, two interceptions and a passer rating of 103.5.