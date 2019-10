Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Already relegated to an NL wild-card spot, the Brewers lost to the Colorado Rockies 4-3 Sunday when Jake Faria threw a wild pitch in the 13th inning that allowed the winning run to score. The Brewers will play at Washington on Tuesday night in the wild-card game. The winner advances to take on the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Amy DuPont spent the morning at Miller Park with how you can show your team spirit.

