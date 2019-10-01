Bronx Zoo officials say woman seen dancing inside lion enclosure is lucky to be alive

BRONX, N.Y. — Bronx Zoo officials said a woman who trespassed inside the zoo’s lion enclosure on Saturday, Sept. 28 is lucky to be alive.

“This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death,” a zoo spokesperson said of the woman who climbed over a visitor safety barrier at the African lion exhibit.

The woman danced and waved her hands as if taunting the lion to move in a video from a bystander at the exhibit.

In the video, the woman did not appear scared or concerned, even as the lion took a few steps closer to her, and bystanders — including young children — talked in the background.

NYPD Detective Sophia Mason said nobody called 911 and no arrests were made, and they were just notified Tuesday, Oct. 1. They had no further information to provide.

The Bronx Zoo officials said they planned to file a complaint for criminal trespassing, Mason said.

It wasn’t clear how the woman got over the barrier or how long she was there. Neither the woman nor the lion was injured in the incident.

“Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff, and animals safe. We have a zero-tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers,” the zoo said.