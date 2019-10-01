× Driver loses control, travels up embankment while fleeing from Milwaukee deputy

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway after a police pursuit ended with a driver losing control of his vehicle early Tuesday morning, Oct. 1 in Milwaukee. It began around 3 a.m. when deputies attempted to stop a driver on I-94.

Officials say the driver fled, lost control, and traveled up an embankment on the east side of Hawley Road.

The driver exited the vehicle and fled from the scene. The deputy pursued the suspect on foot — but was unable to capture him.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.