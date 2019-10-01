Heavy rain shut down 20 Sheboygan intersections during height of Tuesday storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN -- Heavy rain soaked the City of Sheboygan and surrounding areas north of metro Milwaukee early in the day on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Sewer drains were clogged with leaves and debris -- and Sheboygan Department of Public Works crews were out to relieve some of that pressure on the streets.

A FOX6 News viewer shared a picture from Sheboygan -- that shows the streets look more like little rivers.

The streets superintendent in Sheboygan said that during the peak of the storm earlier Tuesday, roughly 20 intersections in the city flooded.

"You're not supposed to be putting your leaves in the street. Quite a few of them were people putting their leaves in the street and the catch basins were clogged from the leaves. We came and unclogged them," said Jason Blasiola, Sheboygan Streets Superintendent.

Blasiola urges residents to wait to put their leaves in the street until Oct. 14 -- when the city's leaf collection begins.