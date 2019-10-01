‘I support the chief:’ Mayor Barrett speaks out ahead of FPC announcement on Chief Morales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett emphatically supported Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales Tuesday, Oct. 1, a day after Morales said he expects news by week's end regarding whether he'll remain MPD's chief during a WTMJ Radio panel.

"There has been a conversation between the Mayor and I," Chief Morales said on WTMJ Radio Monday morning. "I'd like to stay. The mayor says, 'Am I interested in staying?' Ultimately, it's the Fire and Police Commission's decision, and we'll see what they decide to do. They will be making something public."

Mayor Barrett on Sept. 23 refuted rumors he wants to replace Chief Morales. This, following reports Mayor Barrett wants to see Chief Morales go -- for the second time in a month. A WISN-AM Radio report said with Morales' contract up in January -- he had not been offered a new contract by the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission, which is controlled by the mayor.

"A number of sources even going so far as to say that it's a done deal -- that Morales will be replaced by Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith," said Dan O'Donnell, WISN-AM Radio host.

Mayor Barrett said that's not true, and Chief Smith echoed that.

On Tuesday, Mayor Barrett had this to say:

"I support the chief," said Mayor Barrett. "Homicides are down. Non-fatal shootings are down. Robberies are down. Carjackings are down. I support the chief. There's a conservative talk show host that wanted to keep beating this and everybody keeps asking me. How many times can I say I support the chief? So, I support the chief."

A meeting notice for Thursday, Oct. 3 showed plans for "an update on the reappointment of Chief Morales." FOX6 News reached out to the executive director of the FPC but did not hear back.