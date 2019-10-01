Milwaukee DPW clears sewer grates of leaves, debris ahead of heavy rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee city leaders asked the public to keep an eye out for localized flooding Tuesday, Oct. 1 after heavy rain Tuesday morning, and more expected Tuesday evening.

Downpours through the afternoon were just the start of what was ahead. City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews were out ahead of the storms clearing sewer grates and other drains of leaves and other debris. This, so excess storm runoff had somewhere to go.

DPW officials asked residents for the following:

Clear any debris and leaves from catch basins and storm drains.

Keep an eye for surface ponding or flooding issues.

Call the Milwaukee DPW as soon as possible when you see flooding.

To report any concerns or issues within Milwaukee, you are urged to call 414-286-CITY (2489).