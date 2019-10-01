× ‘No better place to celebrate:’ Taco John’s offers free Crispy Taco on National Taco Day 🌮

WAUKESHA — Taco lovers, rejoice! Taco John’s is going all out for National Taco Day Friday, Oct. 4.

Only on Friday, Taco John’s guests will receive a free Crispy Taco by presenting a coupon obtained using the Taco John’s App, available in the Apple Store and the Google Play store.

This delicious offer is available from open to close at participating Taco John’s locations nationwide, but only on Oct. 4.

There are two Taco John’s locations in the Milwaukee area — in Waukesha on N. Grand Avenue and in Fond du Lac on N. Main Street.

