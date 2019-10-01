× Order Domino’s in Milwaukee Oct. 8, and you could get your pizza for free

MILWAUKEE — Order a pizza from Domino’s on Forest Home Avenue Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. — and you could get your pizza for free!

Officials with the Domino’s restaurant on Forest Home Avenue and 14th Street in conjunction with National Fire Protection Association, teamed up with the Milwaukee Fire Department to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week Oct. 6-12.

According to a press release, on Oct. 8 from 5-7 p.m., anyone who orders a Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at the door when their pizza arrives aboard a fire engine.

If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will install fully-functioning alarms or replace the batteries.

“Fire safety is extremely important,” said Steve Chiodo, Milwaukee Domino’s franchise owner, in the release. “We’re excited to partner with the NFPA and Milwaukee Fire Department for a program that not only promotes the safety of our friends and neighbors but rewards those who make fire safety a priority.”

“In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds,” said Mark Rohlfing, fire chief at Milwaukee Fire Department in the release. “Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out. These steps can make all of the difference and we hope to raise awareness about them through our partnership with Domino’s.”

Customers can call Domino’s in Milwaukee at 414-645-3303 to place their order and be eligible for the fire engine delivery.