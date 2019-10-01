Packers players help build playground in Milwaukee as part of ‘Huddle for 100’ initiative

MILWAUKEE — If they weren’t already fans, they are now. A gift from the Green Bay Packers had neighbors near Milwaukee’s Center Street Park near 60th Street and Center Street cheering loud for the green and gold on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

“It’s really a positive for the community,” said Guy Smith, executive director of Milwaukee County Parks.

A Milwaukee neighborhood started to look a little like Lambeau Field — with a much-needed makeover delivered from Titletown.

“They are giving new life today to this park,” said Smith.

Several Green Bay Packers on Tuesday helped build a playground at Center Street Park in Milwaukee as part of the NFL’s “Huddle for 100” initiative. As part of the campaign, the Packers picked up half the cost.

“This gift, I hope, will last a generation of kids that can grow up and say, ‘We have a Green Bay Packers park in our neighborhood,'” said Kiara Caldwell, president of Friends of Center Street Park.

“It’s a great chance to see the area and help out,” said Dean Lowry, Green Bay Packers.

Jaire Alexander, Tim Boyle, Kenny Clark, Tyler Lancaster, James Looney and Dean Lowry participated in the build, along with deputies from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Center Street Park Friends group, and Milwaukee County Parks staff.

“I’m not that handy, but I’ll help to carry things,” said Lowry. “I’m pretty strong. I guess that’s my role today.”

The Packers and the community designed the playground together.

“Everyone has a little ownership,” said Caldwell.

Opening Day was scheduled for Oct. 19.

Meanwhile, the Packers were set to continue participating in “Huddle for 100” events, including the semi-annual “Packers Give Back Day” in conjunction with the United Way Day of Action and Make a Difference Day Oct. 24-25.