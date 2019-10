Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Tuesday morning, Oct. 1 on the city's north side. It happened around 1:30 a.m. near 38th and Good Hope Road.

Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed. A woman in her 30s was also shot. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Police spent several hours searching the area for evidence and could be seen going in and out of a home on Juniper Court.

No arrests have been made.