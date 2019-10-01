Police confiscated 18 guns from 91-year-old Seattle man with dementia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle police confiscated a cache of weapons from a 91-year-old man with dementia after his family said he made disturbing threats.

The man’s family told police that while he legally owned the guns, he was threatening to shoot anyone who entered his home, and they were worried about his safety.

Officers got an "extreme risk protection order" from a judge and met with the man at his West Seattle home, where he voluntarily turned over his 18 weapons -- a variety of rifles, shotguns, and handguns.

Police said the weapons would be sent to the evidence department for storage.