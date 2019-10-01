× Police seek man wearing shark onesie who shoved McDonald’s worker

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Police in the Dallas area asked for help identifying a man dressed in a shark onesie who shoved a McDonald’s worker.

It happened on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the McDonald’s on 225 North Kimball in Southlake, Texas.

According to police, the man walked in with five other people.

Police said from the time he entered the restaurant, he was acting strange and pacing around. The man went to the register and said he should be able to get free food because he lost his wallet. When workers wouldn’t give him free food, the man stormed outside and paced some more.

The staff told police they felt that he might be a threat so they locked the door while the rest of his friends finished their food. He then began banging on the door, demanding that one of the girls in his group let him in.

The manager explained that if they let him in, they would need to leave. All four gathered their belongings and headed outside, but as they prepared to get in their car, the man went to the north door and began banging on it.

Workers opened the door, police said, to make sure everything was OK, and the man began accusing them of stealing his wallet. He even tried forcing his way inside, according to police.

The manager blocked his path and he violently shoved her. Another worker showed up to help close and lock the doors.

The group left in a silver Chevrolet toward the highway.

Police described the man as about 5’5” with blonde hair, a beard, and brown eyes. They asked that anyone with information give them a call.