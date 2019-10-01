× Public hearing on 2020 Milwaukee County budget set for Nov. 4

MILWAUKEE — The Board of Supervisors announced on Tuesday, Oct. 1 that it will hold its annual public hearing on the Milwaukee County budget on Monday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. The hearing will take place at the Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St., Milwaukee).

Members of the Board of Supervisors indicated they will be present to listen to constituents as they weigh in on County Executive Chris Abele’s budget proposal — and share their priorities for the 2020 Milwaukee County budget.

The public is encouraged to attend the hearing and share their input directly with the Board.