Racine police ID 54-year-old man fatally shot on his way home in Racine

RACINE — Racine police on Tuesday, Oct. 1 identified the 54-year-old man who was killed in a shooting near 10th and Walnut in Racine — gunned down on his way home after visiting with family Friday night, Sept. 27. The victim has been identified as Darrle Dotson.

Racine police responded to the area of 10th and Walnut on Sept. 27 for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 54-year-old man, later identified as Dotson, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Life-saving measures were attempted and Dotson was transported to Ascension Hospital. Dotson later died as a result of his injuries.

The Racine Police Department is still investigating this incident. No one is in custody.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.