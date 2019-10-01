Recognize them? Theft suspects caught on camera, accused of stealing liquor from gas station

ALLENTON — Police in Washington County are looking for your help to identify and locate a couple of men suspected of stealing liquor from a gas station in Allenton.

The theft happened on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 24. Officials say the suspects stole two bottles of vodka and another bottle of whiskey. One suspect distracted the clerk while the other concealed the liquor.

Officials say the suspects drove away in a tan, 4-door early 2000s Chevrolet Cavalier — and left the area on Highway 33 westbound toward Dodge County.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, white, in his mid-40s, with an average build, dark long hair and a short goatee.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, black, in his 50s, with a short, gray beard or goatee and a slim build. He was wearing a Chicago Bears t-shirt, dark stretch pants, and red and black over white tennis shoes.

If you recognize either of these suspects, you are urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-6817.