× Sheriff: 2 seriously hurt in head-on crash in Bristol in Kenosha County

VILLAGE OF BRISTOL — Two people were seriously hurt in a head-on crash involving two vehicles on 200th Avenue near 82nd Street in the Village of Bristol in Kenosha County late Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 1.

It happened around 4:30 p.m., when sheriff’s officials said a Nissan headed southbound on US 45/200th Avenue was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pickup truck headed northbound.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Froedtert Hospital, while the driver of the pickup truck was taken to a Kenosha County hospital.

US 45/200th Avenue was closed as a result of the crash, and sheriff’s officials asked that drivers use alternate routes, including Highway 50, Highway D, Highway AH, and 216th Avenue.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.