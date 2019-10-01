× Sheriff: Intoxicated man with pocketknife sat down in Florida classroom to ‘test security’

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A man carrying a pocketknife on the campus of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida was able to get into a classroom.

Derek Marlowe, 51, was arrested Friday, Sept. 27 and charged with trespassing, disrupting school functions, and breach of peace.

“He could have had a gun,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “He could have had a grenade. He could have had anything.”

Investigators said he was intoxicated when he rode a bike on to campus and walked inside, unchallenged.

According to the arrest report, Marlowe got into a classroom in session and took a seat.

“It’s shocking to know that someone could just walk on your campus without permission or consent,” said Laron Killins, Spruce Creek High School student.

“After all that we’ve gone through, all the trainings, guardians, technology, it just goes to show you it’s only as good as the people we put in place to follow the procedures,” Sheriff Chitwood said.

Officials said the teacher activated his emergency button located inside the classroom which said to send assistance there immediately.

The school was not placed on lockdown and there was no code red call made. A spokesman with the school district said at least some security protocol was not followed.

The incident is now under review.

Deputies said Marlowe, who has an extensive criminal history, was rambling about testing security.