× Suspect sought: Man shot, wounded near 42nd and Glendale in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning, Oct. 1 on the city’s northwest side. It happened around 7:50 a.m. near 42nd and Glendale.

Police say a 21-year-old Milwaukee man sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.