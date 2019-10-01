MILWAUKEE -- The iconic musical "West Side Story" is taking over the Milwaukee Rep. Amy DuPont joins FOX6 WakeUp with a first look.

About West Side Story (website)

Two rival gangs struggle for control of their New York City neighborhood. When Tony falls for Maria, the star-crossed lovers find themselves wrenched between their worlds. This passionate adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is filled with some of the most unforgettable songs including “Maria,” “Tonight,”“I Feel Pretty” and “America” telling the greatest love story ever told in this larger-than-life musical. Add dances that smolder and sizzle with energy and you have an experience you’ll never forget!