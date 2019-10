× Traffic alert: Flooding on roadway shuts down WIS 57 near Waldo

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — All lanes of WIS 57 are closed near Waldo in Sheboygan due to flooding over the roadway. The stretch of highway that is shut down is between Highway F and WIS 28.

Alternate Route — Northbound: West on Hwy F to Hwy NN North to WIS 28 East Southbound is the reverse.