Vote for the High School Blitz Game of the Week

Posted 11:05 pm, October 1, 2019

Lucky number 7, or is it lucky week 7. We are now into October for the high school football season in Wisconsin. We have three great games for you to vote on to determine the FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week. The winning game will be featured Friday night on FOX6. Tim Van Vooren will be at the game and have reports during the 6, 9 and 10. So vote for your favorite school or maybe your favorite match-up. Voting ends Thursday night at 8pm. We will announce the winner during Thursday’s FOX6 News at 10.

