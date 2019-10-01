West Allis police release new surveillance photos of man, woman, wanted after fatal stabbing

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police on Tuesday, Oct. 1 released new surveillance photos of two people wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened near 71st Street and Rogers Street that killed Ryan Sorensen, 33, of Onalaska.

Police offered the following descriptions of the wanted man and woman:

A man in his 20s, white or Hispanic, with an average build, standing 5’08” to 5’09,” with patchy facial hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing tan cargo-style shorts, a black hooded sweatshirt with writing on the front, and a small, pink, sparkly backpack.

A woman in her 20s, with a larger build and shorter length blond hair worn in a bun, with strands of pink and blue hair at the base of the bun. She was last seen wearing tight pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The man and woman were riding dark mountain-style bicycles. They were last seen headed northbound on 71st Street near Rogers Street.

The stabbing happened just before 2 a.m. Sept. 15. An initial investigation revealed a physical altercation took place between two groups of people, which led to the stabbing. Sorensen died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts.

“I turn, and I look, and I see the victim laying in the grass,” said Barb Bettinger. “I thought, ‘Oh my God!'”

Bettinger said she watched as paramedics worked to save the man’s life.

“I heard a lot of arguing going on outside, and I seen two groups of people, and thought maybe it was an after bar argument or something,” said Bettinger. “It started up again, real quick, so I go back to the window, and I heard one of the boys say, he was on a bike, and he said to the victim, he says, ‘Don’t (expletive) with me.’ Then, I thought, ‘Oh, no. This is really starting to get out of hand,’ so I start calling 911. Then, I’m on the phone, and after I finish the conversation, I go back to the window, and then I see the boy take off on his bike, and he said to his partner there, ‘Let’s go. Let’s get out of here.'”

Later, detectives canvassed the neighborhood, looking for clues as to what led up to this, and who was responsible.

“Extremely out of the ordinary,” said Bettinger. “It’s a very quiet neighborhood.”

Anyone with information was asked to please contact West Allis police or the West Allis Crime Stoppers tip line at 414-476-CASH, and be eligible for an award up to $2,000.