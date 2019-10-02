Abnormal start to fall for southeast Wisconsin with fluctuating temps, heavy rain 

LIVE: The sentencing phase of Amber Guyger’s trial resumes
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Over the last forty-eight hours, a majority of Wisconsin has been dealing with a slow-moving cold front that has finally put to an end our seemingly endless summer. Bringing with it a late-season batch of severe weather that included two tornado warnings and in some areas over five inches of rainfall.

Unseasonably warm temps to our South and much more Fall-like air taking its place. It doesn’t look like there’s any going back anytime soon!

Typically, fall is southeast Wisconsin’s second driest season of the year only behind winter. For the entire month of October, we average about two and a half inches of rainfall, but over the last two days, some areas doubled that. Good news, we no longer have flash flood concerns but the soil is about as saturated as it can get.

Rain totals ranging from 1″ to over 5.5″, this turned out to be one of our biggest rain events of the year.

The month of October is a huge time of year when it comes to transitions in the weather. The average high for the month starts at 65 degrees and by Halloween down to 53 degrees. So on Monday, when we hit a high of 87 degrees, that definitely wasn’t normal.

Northern Wisconsin, of course, is first in line when it comes to peak foliage color but now that seasonable temps are here to stay don’t be surprised if we start seeing a lot more color pop up in your neck of the woods very soon.

