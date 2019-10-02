× County leaders announce plans to expand South Shore Terrace beer garden

MILWAUKEE — County leaders announced plans on Wednesday, Oct. 2 to expand the South Shore Terrace beer garden. Funding for that expansion is being included in County Executive Chris Abele’s proposed 2020 Milwaukee County budget.

Abele wants to dedicate $50,000 in his proposed 2020 budget for planning and design work of the South Shore Pavilion’s beer garden.

“South Shore Terrace is not only a great showcase of Milwaukee County’s outstanding craft beer scene, it’s also become a wonderful way to try out a new neighborhood and spend time with friends after a long week,” Abele stated in a news release.

“If you like the South Shore Terrace now, you will love this expansion which will bring even more revenue to our county and continue to keep South Shore a regional asset for all to enjoy,” Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic stated in a news release.