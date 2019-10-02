Frozen foods worth your freezer space

Who hasn’t gone digging through to the bottom of their freezer trying to find something that will help put a quick dinner on the table? However, the faster frozen options aren’t always the healthiest options. So, the food experts at Consumer Reports helped us stock up on healthy frozen foods that are actually worth the freezer space. Consumer Reports says to look for high-quality whole-foods you can use as ingredients to make quick, healthy meals.

For easy breakfasts on the go – keep bags of pineapple, berries, bananas, and other fruit in the freezer. You can use them in smoothies, yogurt parfaits, even in baked goods. Choose products that are free of added sugars.

Frozen veggies are also a great way to get the produce you love, no matter what the season. Frozen fruits and vegetables are as nutritious as fresh. With vegetables, control your sodium by buying them plain and seasoning them yourself.

Frozen bags of cooked whole grains like brown rice, quinoa and beans are making it easier than ever to eat more of this healthy food group. Since these are

foods that usually take a long time to cook, using frozen can be a real time-saver. It’s important, however, to watch the sodium.

Buying frozen foods is also a money saver. People throw out way too much produce. So, one big benefit of frozen is you can just take out what you need and

put the rest back. It’s far less wasteful.

Frozen fruit and veggies will be perfectly fine in a cold freezer for up to a year. To keep the air out, keep them in an airtight plastic bag. Consumer Reports says the ideal freezer temperature is zero degrees Fahrenheit.