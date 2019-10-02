Heavy rain swamps Town of Lomira home: ‘Water was coming in like it was nobody’s business’

TOWN OF LOMIRA — A Dodge County home was hit so hard by Tuesday night’s storm that the family’s driveway is now under at least five feet of water. In fact, our crews needed a small boat to even access the front entrance at the home.

The Town of Lomira home is set high enough that the main floor levels are dry. But the same cannot be said of the basement.

The family’s laundry machines are submerged. Everyday household items are floating around like boats. At least three to four feet of water, if not more, took over their entire basement — and fast!

Dodge County officials say four inches of rain fell in a short period — causing flash flooding for the area.

However, in the case of the Lomira family, the homeowners suspect recent infrastructure changes around the property have caused water to collect there. The owners believe the culverts are not big enough for the water to flow through. They have experienced flooding before, but never something like this.

“Last night, I was concerned that my parents were in trouble. My brother was already down here helping — and water was coming in like it was nobody’s business,” said Joshua Kanas, the homeowner’s son. “And all I can say is, when Mother Nature’s fury opens up, watch out.”

Right now, the family is reaching out to its insurance company and township officials to figure out what can be done to avoid something like this from happening again.

Meanwhile, Dodge County officials are asking drivers to be careful with standing water. While most of the flash flooding impacted residential homes, some roads may still have standing water.