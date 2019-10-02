‘Likely caused by several tornado touchdowns:’ Storms cause damage across Wis.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Strong storms pushed through southeast Wisconsin overnight -- downing trees, knocking out power and causing flooding in some areas. Radar indicated some of the damage was likely caused by several tornado touchdowns, according to the National Weather Service.

Personnel from the National Weather Service Milwaukee office will be surveying damage on Wednesday, Oct. 2 that occurred from strong thunderstorms that moved from Lafayette County near Belmont east to southern Dane County around Belleville, continuing east to near Fort Atkinson into western Waukesha County.

"Radar indicated some of the damage was likely caused by several tornado touchdowns, especially around Fort Atkinson, and south of Sullivan and north of the NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan forecast office," said the National Weather Service.