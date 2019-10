Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT ATKINSON -- The National Weather Service has announced a storm that touched down in Fort Atkinson on Tuesday evening, Oct. 1 was an EF-0 rated tornado with peak winds of 80 miles per hour.

Officials say the tornado touched down just west of Fort Atkinson near Highway A between Advent Road and Klement Road -- and ended just southeast of Fort Atkinson near the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Bramble Bush Lane.