JEFFERSON COUNTY — The National Weather Service says a storm that blew through Jefferson County at 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 was an EF-1 rated tornado.

Officials say the storm snapped or uprooted numerous trees. There was also roof damage to several structures.

The starting point of the storm is noted as near the intersection of Rome Road and Froelich Road — with an endpoint near Highway 83 between Highways E and D.

PHOTO GALLERY

This is a developing story.