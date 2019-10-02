× New policy: Marcus Theatres prohibits bags larger than 12″ by 12″ by 6″

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Theatres officials on Tuesday, Oct. 1 announced a new policy, prohibiting bags larger than 12″ by 12″ by 6″ in theaters.

The policy states that bags include but are not limited to purses, backpacks, and totes. Medical equipment bags and diaper bags are still allowed.

Other Marcus Theatres “house rules” include:

No profanity, disruptive behavior, or vulgar attire

No smoking, vaping, or e-cigarettes

No carry-in food and beverages

No children under the age of 6 are allowed into R-rated movies

No costumes or masks/face painting/make-up that cover an individual’s face

Avoid using cellphones/electronic devices in auditoriums

No recording devices may be used in auditoriums

