New policy: Marcus Theatres prohibits bags larger than 12″ by 12″ by 6″

October 2, 2019
Theater (Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Theatres officials on Tuesday, Oct. 1 announced a new policy, prohibiting bags larger than 12″ by 12″ by 6″ in theaters.

The policy states that bags include but are not limited to purses, backpacks, and totes. Medical equipment bags and diaper bags are still allowed.

Other Marcus Theatres “house rules” include:

  • No profanity, disruptive behavior, or vulgar attire
  • No smoking, vaping, or e-cigarettes
  • No carry-in food and beverages
  • No children under the age of 6 are allowed into R-rated movies
  • No costumes or masks/face painting/make-up that cover an individual’s face
  • Avoid using cellphones/electronic devices in auditoriums
  • No recording devices may be used in auditoriums

