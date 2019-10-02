Taco fillings: Flavors that will have you wanting to live every day like it’s Taco Tuesday

MILWAUKEE -- This Friday is National Taco Day! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is preparing Korean Beef Tacos.
Korean Beef Tacos
Adapted from: Damn Delicious
Ingredients for tacos:
- 2 1/2 tbsp brown sugar
- 3 tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 1/2 tsp sesame oil
- 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- squeeze of minced ginger
- 3 tsp vegetable oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 lb ground beef
Ingredients for kimchi:
- 2 tsp sesame oil
- 1 cup chopped kimchi
- 1 tsp sugar
For sriracha mayonnaise:
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise or Greek yogurt or sour cream
- 1 tbsp sriracha
- 2 tsp lime juice
For serving tacos:
- Flour or corn tortillas
- 1/2 cup diced red onion
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- 1/2 tsp sesame seeds (optional)
Directions:
- For the Korean beef: In a small bowl, whisk together brown sugar, soy sauce, sesame oil, red pepper flakes, and ginger and set aside.
- Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add ground beef and cook until browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks. Drain excess fat.
- Stir in soy sauce mixture until well-combined, allowing to simmer until heated through, about 2 minutes. Set aside.
- For the Kimchi: Heat sesame oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add kimchi and sugar, and cook, stirring occasionally until caramelized and heated through, about 3-5 minutes. Set aside.
- For the sriracha mayonnaise: In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise or Greek yogurt, sriracha, and lime juice. Set aside.
- To assemble tacos: Serve ground beef mixture in tortillas, topped with kimchi, red onion, cilantro, and sesame seeds, drizzled with Sriracha mayo.