Taco fillings: Flavors that will have you wanting to live every day like it’s Taco Tuesday

MILWAUKEE -- This Friday is National Taco Day! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is preparing Korean Beef Tacos.

Korean Beef Tacos

Adapted from: Damn Delicious

Ingredients for tacos:

  • 2 1/2 tbsp brown sugar
  • 3 tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 tsp sesame oil
  • 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
  • squeeze of minced ginger
  • 3 tsp vegetable oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 lb ground beef

Ingredients for kimchi:

  • 2 tsp sesame oil
  • 1 cup chopped kimchi
  • 1 tsp sugar

For sriracha mayonnaise:

  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise or Greek yogurt or sour cream
  • 1 tbsp sriracha
  • 2 tsp lime juice

For serving tacos:

  • Flour or corn tortillas
  • 1/2 cup diced red onion
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1/2 tsp sesame seeds (optional)

Directions:

  1. For the Korean beef: In a small bowl, whisk together brown sugar, soy sauce, sesame oil, red pepper flakes, and ginger and set aside.
  2. Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.  Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.  Add ground beef and cook until browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks.  Drain excess fat.
  3. Stir in soy sauce mixture until well-combined, allowing to simmer until heated through, about 2 minutes.  Set aside.
  4. For the Kimchi: Heat sesame oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat.  Add kimchi and sugar, and cook, stirring occasionally until caramelized and heated through, about 3-5 minutes.  Set aside.
  5. For the sriracha mayonnaise: In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise or Greek yogurt, sriracha, and lime juice.  Set aside.
  6. To assemble tacos: Serve ground beef mixture in tortillas, topped with kimchi, red onion, cilantro, and sesame seeds, drizzled with Sriracha mayo.
