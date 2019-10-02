Thunderstorms with relentless rain causes flooding, closes Dodge County school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DODGE COUNTY — Thunderstorms with relentless rain has flooded roads in some parts of Wisconsin and spawned possible tornadoes. Due to flooding, St. John's Lutheran School in Mayville will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Over two feet of water came rushing into the school. When the rainwater came in, the sewer in the school backed up.

"It came in under the doors. Our gym is doing the worst because we have three gym doors it was coming under. And now it's gotten underneath the floor. So we've got bubbles in there." said Kay Koenitdzer, Principal. "

A flash flood watch remained in effect Wednesday morning for Dodge, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Kenosha, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.

Sheboygan police and Dodge County sheriff's officials reported multiple road closures. In Ozaukee County, emergency managers said flooding has made roads impassable in the northern part of the county.

The National Weather Service will be inspecting damage in Wales, Fort Atkinson and Belleville Wednesday to confirm it was caused by tornadoes. Roofs were damaged, windows were blown out and trees knocked over in Fort Atkinson. WKOW-TV reports a possible tornado knocked down trees in Belleville which caused a residential gas leak and led neighbors to evacuate to the local high school.