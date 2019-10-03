× 30,000 Chicago school staff will strike on October 17 if their demands aren’t met, union says

CHICAGO — More than 30,000 Chicago Public Schools teachers and support staff will go on strike if they can’t successfully negotiate a contract deal with the district by October 17, the Chicago Teachers Union said in a statement late Wednesday.

The statement quoted several union members.

“We don’t want to strike, but we will if we have to,” said special education teacher Linda Perales.

“Our students deserve smaller class sizes. They deserve nurses. They deserve social workers. They deserve bilingual educators,” Perales said. “This is what we’re asking for at the table, and we’re willing to strike to get them for our students.”

The union pointed to large class sizes, low pay for teaching assistants, and a shortage of counselors, social workers and school nurses, making teachers’ work harder than it already is. One teacher said her second-grade class had 40 students last year.

According to the union, nine of 10 majority-black schools have no teacher librarians, and there aren’t enough teachers for English language learners in the district, which the union said is “nearly half Latinx.”

The teachers union set the strike deadline after 94% of its members voted last week to authorize a strike, it said.

The union represents more than 25,000 educators.

Chicago Public Schools officials said their offer includes a 16% raise over five years, according to CNN affiliate WGN. Officials plan to add 200 social workers and 250 nurses over five years to address staffing needs.

“Our offers represent fair deals that can be reached quickly,” CPS officials and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in an open letter, WGN reported. “No one wants a strike, and with these comprehensive offers on the table, we are hopeful that one will be averted.”

In the event of a strike, classes will stop, Lightfoot and CPS officials said in a statement.

But CPS school buildings will remain open for any students who need “a safe place to go.” The schools will also continue to serve breakfast and lunch to students.