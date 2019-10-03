× 4th person arrested in connection with THC vape manufacturing business in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Authorities have made a fourth arrest in connection with a black market THC vape manufacturing business in Wisconsin.

A 20-year-old woman is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on possible charges of manufacturing or delivering marijuana. But officials haven’t said yet what role the woman may have had in the business.

Forty-three-year-old Courtney Huffhines and her sons, 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines and 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines, are accused of operating a large scale THC vaping business in southeast Wisconsin.

UPDATE: The fourth person arrested in connection to an illegal THC vape cartridge operation in Kenosha County has been arrested. 19-year-old Hannah Curty will appear in court this afternoon. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/g6P1MhRCVc — Kasey Chronis (@KaseyChronisTV) October 3, 2019

Courtney Huffhines’ attorney Robert Keller says she’ll plead not guilty to the six felony charges against her, including manufacturing or delivering THC. She was released on $100,000 bond after appearing in court Tuesday.

Hundreds of illnesses nationwide have been linked to vaping, but authorities haven’t singled out a product as the culprit.