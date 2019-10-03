× Brookfield PD investigates robbery of Waukesha State Bank, held up for 2nd time in 2 weeks

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are investigating the robbery of the Waukesha State Bank on W. Capitol Drive that happened on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Officials say around 10:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the bank for a “hold up” alarm. While enroute to the bank, officers were updated an actual robbery occurred.

The suspect was described as male, white, approximately 6’ tall, between the age of 30-40, wearing black hooded sweatshirt with white letters; “Everlast”, black bandana concealing his face and carrying a plastic bag.

The suspect was wearing gloves and no weapon was displayed. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of US currency and was last seen running from the bank.

No one was injured because of this incident.

This robbery is possibly related to a bank robbery at the same location on Sept. 25 as well as one in an adjoining jurisdiction approximately 30 minutes earlier.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.