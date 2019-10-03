Flood threats now seen for almost all major rivers in southern Wisconsin

SOUTHERN WISCONSIN — Typically, we receive just over two-and-a-half inches of rain for the entire month of October — and many areas in southern Wisconsin have already crushed that. The highest rainfall totals have come from Fond du Lac, Dodge, Washington, and Ozaukee counties. All counties have at least one rain gauge reporting five inches or more.

The heaviest belt of rain from Sheboygan to Madison is now flowing its way down south. It’s not coming as much of surprise that there are now flood concerns for almost all the major rivers in southern Wisconsin. The Milwaukee River near Cedarburg and Saukville is expected to reach a moderate flood stage Thursday afternoon, Oct. 3. Also, moderate flood stages are expected later Thursday by the Fox River near New Munster and the Rock River at Jefferson, all according to the National Weather Service.

The good news is a majority of these flood situations should return to normal by next week at some point. The FOX 6-Day Planner is helping the cause with the only decent rain chance of the upcoming week on Saturday. Saturday’s rain is currently expected to be no more than a half-inch. The rest of the week should include more sunshine, cooler weather, and a nice chance to dry out!