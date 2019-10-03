× Hands-on classroom: Ribbon cutting ceremony held for STEM Center at Cass Street School

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools in collaboration with Rockwell Automation and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee unveiled Thursday, Oct. 3 a new Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Center at Cass Street School.

According to a press release, the STEM Center will provide students with skills needed to understand and solve some of the complex challenges of today and tomorrow. Instruction will be led by MPS’s Project Lead the Way (PLTW), which provides an engaging, hands-on classroom environment and empowers students to develop in-demand knowledge and skills they need to thrive.

Funds will allow for updates in technology equipment, including equipping classrooms with additional tablets, projectors, 3D printers, supplies, consumables and vex equipment for the middle school PLTW modules.