MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Admirals are celebrating their 50th season! President Jon Greenberg joins FOX6 WakeUp with details about the upcoming home opener.

The Admirals begin the regular season on the road in Iowa this Sunday, October 6 at 3 pm. They will commence the home portion of the schedule on Saturday, October 12th at 6 pm at Panther Arena against the Laval Rocket.