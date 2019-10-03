‘I’d like to stay:’ Future of Alfonso Morales as Milwaukee’s top cop to be discussed by FPC

MILWAUKEE — We could learn on Thursday evening, Oct. 3 if Milwaukee’s police chief will stay on the job. That is when the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) will discuss the reappointment of Alfonso Morales.

The rumor mill has been running for more than a month. This, after News/Talk 1130 WISN AM reported the city did not plan to offer Chief Morales another contract.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has said the reports that he wants to replace Morales with Green Bay’s police chief are false.

“I’ve made it clear and I’ll continue to make it clear, I support him as chief,” Barrett said.

Morales was appointed Milwaukee’s top cop in 2018. His contract is up in January.

“There has been a conversation between the mayor and I. I’d like to stay,” Morales said.

Morales said this week he wants to keep his job. But his future rests with the Fire and Police Commission.

“I want them to present it to the public. So, we’ll see what happens at the end of the week and what they provide the public,” Morales said.

According to Thursday night’s agenda, the FPC will provide an update regarding the chief’s reappointment. Morales tells FOX6 News he will be there — and plans to comment.

But it is not clear what the FPC will do. According to the agenda, the commission could go into closed session.

We reached out to the executive director for clarification. She did not return our call.

The chief’s reappointment is the last item on the agenda.