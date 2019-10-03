‘It’s the process:’ MPD Chief Alfonso Morales must go through hiring process before getting new contract

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) begins the process to reappoint Alfonso Morales as the city’s police chief. But first, he has to go through a hiring process.

“They want to see what I’ve done in the last two years and I plan on showing them,” Chief Morales said. “They also want to see what I plan to do in the next, hopeful four years.”

“Times have changed and you have to change with the times,” said Steven DeVougas, FPC Commissioner.

This is the first time the FPC will be doing something like this. The public will have it say in the reappointment of the police chief — and then the chief will take part in an interview format community meeting — all before he is offered another contract.

“Too often people do things in a silo, in a vacuum and we want to make sure that’s not the case when it comes to the public welfare,” DeVougas said.

DeVougas said he is impressed with what the chief has already accomplished.

“I think Chief Morales has done a great job. He had to put in a whole new team. He had other challenges. He was taking over a department that was in turmoil and he handled it with leadership,” DeVougas said.

It is now up to the people to help decide if Morales will continue to lead the Milwaukee Police Department.

“It’s the process that we have to go through,” Morales said.

The process starts now. Public comments can be submitted for the next two weeks. No date has been set for the community meeting. That said, this process is expected to be completed by the end of the year.